Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Saul Centers in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $43.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Saul Centers’ current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Saul Centers Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $36.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.08. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average of $37.31.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Saul Centers

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.42%.

In other news, COO David Todd Pearson purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $83,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,570.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 5,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $208,470.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,298 shares in the company, valued at $49,181.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Todd Pearson acquired 2,300 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $83,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,570.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Saul Centers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $4,591,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Saul Centers by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,623,000 after buying an additional 83,678 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the third quarter valued at $2,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Saul Centers by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,203,000 after buying an additional 58,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Saul Centers by 1,932.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 56,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

