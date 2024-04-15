Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Update

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.0 days.

Schindler Price Performance

OTCMKTS SHLRF opened at $271.33 on Monday. Schindler has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $271.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.05.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

