Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,795 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHL. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Scholastic by 57.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 69.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholastic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $35.76 on Monday. Scholastic Co. has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.16.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $323.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Scholastic Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

