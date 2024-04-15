Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 15,994 KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,994 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

KBR Stock Down 1.5 %

KBR stock opened at $62.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.62.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KBR’s payout ratio is presently -29.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

