SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 6,802 Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,020,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 31,344 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 823,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 98,914 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 333,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 142,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OSG opened at $5.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $423.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $6.74.

Overseas Shipholding Group Announces Dividend

Overseas Shipholding Group ( NYSE:OSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Overseas Shipholding Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Transactions at Overseas Shipholding Group

In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,268,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,244,898.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $890,000 over the last ninety days. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Overseas Shipholding Group Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

Featured Articles

