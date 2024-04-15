SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Entrada Therapeutics were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRDA stock opened at $12.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $435.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.81 and a beta of -0.50. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $18.44.

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $41.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.82 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRDA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Peter S. Kim acquired 2,600 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $35,282.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,936 shares in the company, valued at $854,041.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Peter S. Kim acquired 2,600 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $35,282.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,936 shares in the company, valued at $854,041.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter S. Kim acquired 3,180 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.36 per share, for a total transaction of $42,484.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,148.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,896 shares of company stock worth $119,272. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

