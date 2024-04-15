SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 34,112 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Global Industrial during the third quarter worth $201,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Global Industrial by 9.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Global Industrial by 47.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Industrial by 5.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Industrial

In other Global Industrial news, Vice Chairman Bruce Leeds sold 380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $15,637,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Industrial Price Performance

Shares of GIC opened at $41.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.41. Global Industrial has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $320.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Global Industrial Profile

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

