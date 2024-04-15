SG Americas Securities LLC Has $172,000 Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,618 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,364 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 37,525 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,378,000 after purchasing an additional 58,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Independent Bank Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $48.64 on Monday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.28 and a 12 month high of $68.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $177.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $42,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,941.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.