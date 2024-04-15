SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 28,612 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,612 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in APi Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in APi Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 386.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares in the company, valued at $209,378,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares in the company, valued at $209,378,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on APG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on APi Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet cut APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APG opened at $38.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.74, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.64. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. APi Group had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

