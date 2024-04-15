SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 47,577 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,442 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,577 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Digital Turbine by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,652,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Turbine by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,247,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,097,000 after purchasing an additional 64,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Digital Turbine by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,675,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,110,000 after purchasing an additional 195,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Digital Turbine by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,239,000 after purchasing an additional 89,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

APPS stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $142.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

