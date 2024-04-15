Short Interest in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Drops By 14.7%

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the March 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ACOR opened at $0.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $819,640.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 270,588 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 207,059 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

Featured Stories

