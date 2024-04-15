Short Interest in AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Expands By 39.5%

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 338,000 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the March 15th total of 242,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIDR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AEye by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of AEye during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of AEye by 26.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AEye by 240.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AEye by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIDR stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. AEye has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07.

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Germany, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

