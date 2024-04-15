Short Interest in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Grows By 32.3%

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400,000 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 10,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $78,101.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,128,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,523.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $78,101.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,128,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,576,523.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John P. Butler sold 37,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $57,354.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,091,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,893 shares of company stock valued at $300,598. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 65.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,354,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 2,124,161 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 103.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,016,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,534,127 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 162.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,042,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,265,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after buying an additional 1,167,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 367.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 862,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 677,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKBA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of AKBA opened at $1.46 on Monday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

Further Reading

