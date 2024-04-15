Short Interest in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Drops By 8.9%

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 393,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Ameris Bancorp

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $355,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,368.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $45.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $53.99.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $262.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.23 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 17.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABCB. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

