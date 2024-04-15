Short Interest in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Increases By 31.0%

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,350,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the March 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at APi Group

In other APi Group news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in APi Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in APi Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in APi Group by 1,075.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 39,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Trading Down 2.1 %

APi Group stock opened at $38.56 on Monday. APi Group has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $39.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average is $32.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -50.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APG

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.