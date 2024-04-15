Short Interest in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Increases By 30.6%

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 941,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 445,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 1.4 %

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $915.59 million, a PE ratio of -207.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,640.00%.

In other news, Director Dennis H. Gartman purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $46,665.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,491.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 7,129 shares of company stock worth $74,291 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Armada Hoffler Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 629,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,783,000 after buying an additional 28,378 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 64,403 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

