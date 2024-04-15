Short Interest in Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Increases By 33.3%

Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Decklar Resources Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of DKLRF opened at $0.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Decklar Resources has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.13.

About Decklar Resources

Decklar Resources Inc operates as an independent international oil and gas company in Nigeria and Canada. The company holds interests in the Oza Oil Field that covers an area of 20 square kilometers located onshore in the northern part of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 11 in Nigeria's Eastern Niger Delta; the Asaramatoru Field located onshore in the southern swamp section of OML 11 in the Eastern Niger Delta; and the Emohua Oil Field located onshore in the southeastern section of OML 22 in the Eastern Niger Delta.

