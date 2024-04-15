Short Interest in Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Increases By 33.3%

Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Decklar Resources Stock Down 10.5 %
Shares of DKLRF opened at $0.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Decklar Resources has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.13.
About Decklar Resources
