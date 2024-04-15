Short Interest in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ) Rises By 33.3%

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DEMZ opened at $32.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.70. Democratic Large Cap Core ETF has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The company has a market cap of $32.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Democratic Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (DEMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Democratic Large Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees are highly supportive of Democratic candidates. DEMZ was launched on Nov 2, 2020 and is managed by RAM.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Democratic Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.