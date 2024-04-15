Short Interest in ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Expands By 29.2%

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ENEOS Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JXHLY opened at C$9.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.21. ENEOS has a 52 week low of C$6.55 and a 52 week high of C$9.80.

ENEOS Company Profile

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and metals businesses in Japan, China, Asia, and internationally. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc.; imports and sells gas; and supplies electricity and hydrogen, as well as provides petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.

