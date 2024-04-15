Short Interest in ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Expands By 29.2%

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
ENEOS Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JXHLY opened at C$9.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.21. ENEOS has a 52 week low of C$6.55 and a 52 week high of C$9.80.
ENEOS Company Profile
