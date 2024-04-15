Short Interest in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Expands By 28.8%

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 595,400 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the March 15th total of 462,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

EverCommerce Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at $8.75 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $169.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that EverCommerce will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EverCommerce

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,628,549. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,345 shares of company stock valued at $209,568. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in EverCommerce by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in EverCommerce by 871.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVCM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EverCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on EverCommerce

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.