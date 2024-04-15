Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Rises By 33.3%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.9 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $22.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $23.16.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

