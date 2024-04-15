Short Interest in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Increases By 29.5%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IJT. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 148.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,085,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $124.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $131.48.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2191 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

