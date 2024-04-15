Short Interest in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Increases By 29.5%

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,290,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 34,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

