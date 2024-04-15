Short Interest in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Drops By 16.8%

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the March 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ondas

In other news, major shareholder Joseph V. Popolo bought 1,785,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,183,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,233.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ondas

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ondas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 300,258 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ondas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 44,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ondas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ondas Stock Performance

Ondas Company Profile

Shares of ONDS stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. Ondas has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.67.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

