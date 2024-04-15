Short Interest in Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Rises By 34.8%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Swiss Life Stock Performance

Swiss Life stock opened at $34.29 on Monday. Swiss Life has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $38.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.10.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

