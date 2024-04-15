Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Decreases By 21.4%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Taisei Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of TISCY opened at $9.69 on Monday. Taisei has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $9.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82.
Taisei Company Profile
