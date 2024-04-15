Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Decreases By 21.4%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Taisei Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TISCY opened at $9.69 on Monday. Taisei has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $9.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82.

Taisei Company Profile

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields.

