Short Interest in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Rises By 21.2%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taoping

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taoping stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of Taoping at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Taoping Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TAOP opened at $1.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. Taoping has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

About Taoping

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments.

