Short Interest in Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Grows By 24.8%

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,834,800 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the March 15th total of 3,072,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,629,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Tencent Stock Down 3.0 %

OTCMKTS TCEHY opened at $38.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.32. Tencent has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.95.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.54 billion during the quarter. Tencent had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 32.33%. Research analysts expect that Tencent will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tencent from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

