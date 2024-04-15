Short Interest in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Rises By 37.5%

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TWLV opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLV. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter valued at $6,546,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,528,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 127.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 516,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 289,868 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

