Short Interest in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Grows By 38.4%

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,380,000 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the March 15th total of 13,280,000 shares. Currently, 24.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

In other news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,973,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,536,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,137,131.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in VIZIO by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 122,613 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 51.0% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 593,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 200,261 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 54.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 253,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 555.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 220,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 186,875 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $10.69 on Monday. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.13.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. VIZIO had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $502.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VZIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.50 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Capital lowered shares of VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.77.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

