Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Short Interest Up 30.0% in March

Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Siegfried Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SGFEF opened at $1,001.00 on Monday. Siegfried has a 1 year low of $1,001.00 and a 1 year high of $1,001.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $957.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $885.30.
About Siegfried
