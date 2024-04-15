Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Short Interest Up 30.0% in March

Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:SGFEF opened at $1,001.00 on Monday. Siegfried has a 1 year low of $1,001.00 and a 1 year high of $1,001.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $957.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $885.30.

Siegfried Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides contract development and manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and finished dosage forms to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical and analytical development, process and analytical transfer, commercial manufacturing and packaging, and scale-up and clinical trial material production services.

