Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

In other Sight Sciences news, COO Sam Boong Park sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $28,085.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,735 shares in the company, valued at $519,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Sight Sciences news, COO Sam Boong Park sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $28,085.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,735 shares in the company, valued at $519,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul Badawi sold 12,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $63,860.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,750,729 shares in the company, valued at $29,213,703.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,441 shares of company stock worth $324,625 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGHT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 484.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 540.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sight Sciences stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02. Sight Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $287.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 13.29, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.13. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a negative net margin of 68.53%. The company had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sight Sciences will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

