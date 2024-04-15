Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,600 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 241,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 322.7 days.
Signify Trading Up 15.6 %
OTCMKTS SFFYF opened at $30.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.54. Signify has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $33.05.
About Signify
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Signify
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.