Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,600 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 241,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 322.7 days.

Signify Trading Up 15.6 %

OTCMKTS SFFYF opened at $30.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.54. Signify has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $33.05.

About Signify

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. Its LED, systems and services are used for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

