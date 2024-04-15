SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the March 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 627,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiriusPoint

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 14.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,770,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,466 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in SiriusPoint by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,037,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 241,339 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,074,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in SiriusPoint by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiriusPoint Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:SPNT opened at $12.21 on Monday. SiriusPoint has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $645.80 million during the quarter.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

