Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of SKYE stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.69. Skye Bioscience has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $19.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.61.

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

