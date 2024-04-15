SL Green Realty (SLG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SLG opened at $51.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average is $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.71. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -33.00%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,246,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,508,000 after buying an additional 988,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,417,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 111.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,139,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,809,000 after buying an additional 600,284 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $10,985,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,295,000 after acquiring an additional 419,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

SLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of SL Green Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet raised SL Green Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

