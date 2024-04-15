Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Smith Micro Software Stock Performance

Shares of SMSI stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. Smith Micro Software has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 59.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Smith Micro Software

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 25,378 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,128,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 374,963 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 142,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 35,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 40,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

