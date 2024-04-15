Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Stock Position Raised by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 214,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at about $716,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $23.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Smith & Nephew Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

