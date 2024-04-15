SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,199 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 33.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 62.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 12,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total value of $2,310,252.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,954,030.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,688 shares of company stock valued at $12,122,275. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $169.65 on Monday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.00 and a 1-year high of $218.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.39 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.33.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.05 million. Equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Citigroup started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.67.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

