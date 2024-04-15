Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in March

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 555,100 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 713,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 462.6 days.

Stelco Stock Down 3.6 %

OTCMKTS STZHF opened at $31.05 on Monday. Stelco has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.14.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as steel service centers.

