Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in March

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 555,100 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 713,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 462.6 days.
Stelco Stock Down 3.6 %
OTCMKTS STZHF opened at $31.05 on Monday. Stelco has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.14.
Stelco Company Profile
