Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.95% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCM. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 24,317 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at $171,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 71,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCM opened at $13.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $28.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 205.13%.

SCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

