Stephens Begins Coverage on Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Stephens began coverage on shares of Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Portillo’s Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of PTLO stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.77 million, a PE ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.85. Portillo’s has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.95 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 2.71%. Portillo’s’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portillo’s will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Portillo’s Company Profile
Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.
