STERIS’s (STE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $239.60.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $204.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.79. STERIS has a 12-month low of $180.54 and a 12-month high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 2,483.3% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

