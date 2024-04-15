Stifel Nicolaus Increases Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $55.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brinker International from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Brinker International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.57. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 113.41% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,086,610.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,045.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,399,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,169,000 after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $875,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

