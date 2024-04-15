StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Stock Down 14.8 %

RBCN opened at $0.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85. Rubicon Technology has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubicon Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

