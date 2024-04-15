StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Down 0.7 %

RKDA opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.60. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKDA. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 444.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 151,371 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 129,811 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the period. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

