Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Pentair by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,882,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,287,364,000 after purchasing an additional 204,416 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 450,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,763,000 after purchasing an additional 108,560 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the third quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Pentair by 74.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 488,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,622,000 after purchasing an additional 207,940 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Pentair Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $81.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.03. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

