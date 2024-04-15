Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 12,451 SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $25.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $26.66.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

