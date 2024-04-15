Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 245 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 175.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth $53,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $41.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.37. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.86.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JEF

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.