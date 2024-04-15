Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 42,102 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 294,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 80,660 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the third quarter worth $189,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 62.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,470,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,618,000 after purchasing an additional 264,211 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

BBN opened at $15.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Articles

